Crepes in Fulshear
Fulshear restaurants that serve crepes
More about Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
2471 S. Gulf Freeway, League City
|CYO Savory Crepe
|$7.95
Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
|Breakfast Crepe
|$9.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
27120 FULSHEAR BEND DRIVE, Fulshear
|CYO Savory Crepe
|$7.95
Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
|Breakfast Crepe
|$9.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
|Coco's Crepe
|$7.95
Strawberries topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce