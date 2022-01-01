Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Fulshear

Fulshear restaurants
Fulshear restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Local Table image

 

Local Table

11525 S. Fry Road, Fulshear

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas, honey-habanero aioli, purple and Napa cabbage slaw.
More about Local Table
Victor's Mexican Grille image

GRILL

Victor's Mexican Grille

8525 FM 359 S, Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (1889 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
More about Victor's Mexican Grille

