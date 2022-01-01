Go
Toast

Fultano's Pizza - Clatskanie

Come in and enjoy!

770 E. Hwy 30

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1 ltr Pepsi$2.49
1 ltr Diet Pepsi$2.49
1 ltr Root Beer$2.49
Bread Sticks$7.99
6 bread sticks with side of pizza sauce, marinara sauce, or ranch dressing.
Pepperoni
A classic!
Cheese Sticks$8.99
6 bread sticks with cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce, marinara sauce, or ranch dressing.
HALF & HALF Pizza
Click and select each half. Menu descriptions are below.
Wings
8 oz Side of Ranch (Copy)$1.95
See full menu

Location

770 E. Hwy 30

Clatskanie OR

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anneatta's Grill

No reviews yet

Great food at reasonable prices.

Hop-N-Grape

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Antidote Tap House - Longview

No reviews yet

18 Rotating Small Craft Taps!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston