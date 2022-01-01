Fulton restaurants you'll love
TACOS
Tacos & Tequila - Fulton, MO
1205 US-54 BUS, Fulton
|Popular items
|Arroz Grande
|$12.99
For meat lovers! Chicken, steak, shrimp and bacon, served over rice and covered with cheese dip, served with a side of tortillas.
|Especiales Taco
|$11.99
Authentic street style tacos, stuffed with steak, onions, cilantro, avocado and queso fresco. Served with choice of side.
|Pollo Con Papas
|$10.99
Golden fired potato fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1851 Underground Tap & Grill
111 East 5th Street, Fulton
The Whiskey Barn - 7125 County Road 407
7125 County Road 407, Fulton