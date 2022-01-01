Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fulton restaurants you'll love

Go
Fulton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fulton

Fulton's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Fulton restaurants

Tacos & Tequila image

TACOS

Tacos & Tequila - Fulton, MO

1205 US-54 BUS, Fulton

Avg 4.2 (51 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Grande$12.99
For meat lovers! Chicken, steak, shrimp and bacon, served over rice and covered with cheese dip, served with a side of tortillas.
Especiales Taco$11.99
Authentic street style tacos, stuffed with steak, onions, cilantro, avocado and queso fresco. Served with choice of side.
Pollo Con Papas$10.99
Golden fired potato fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip.
More about Tacos & Tequila - Fulton, MO
1851 Underground Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1851 Underground Tap & Grill

111 East 5th Street, Fulton

Avg 4.5 (416 reviews)
More about 1851 Underground Tap & Grill
Banner pic

 

The Whiskey Barn - 7125 County Road 407

7125 County Road 407, Fulton

No reviews yet
More about The Whiskey Barn - 7125 County Road 407
Map

More near Fulton to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston