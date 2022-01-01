Go
Fulton Street Pub & Grill

Back open for business Friday, June 12!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

801 Fulton Street • $

Avg 3 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Smashed and Fried German Potato Salad$8.00
Fingerling potatoes smashed fried then topped with shaved walnuts, green onions and siracha mayo.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Two smashed patties, ketchup, mustard, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Sub coconut bacon and vegan burger for $1 more.
Poor Man's Wings$8.00
Breaded and fried potato served Mild, Med, Hot, or XXX Hot.
Deluxe Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon, onion jam and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun. Sub vegan cheddar and vegan burger for $1 more.
Ranch$0.75
Blackened Tofu$12.00
Blackened spicy tofu, kraut, coconut cheese, pickled peppers and topped with horseradish mayo served on a hoagie bun.
GRand Taco$2.00
Cuban$14.00
Sliced pork loin, ham, calabrese, pickles, swiss cheese, yellow mustard and garlic mayo.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Curry coconut coleslaw, fried chicken wasabi mayo and pickles served on a hoagie roll. Sub tofu chicken to make vegan.
Crunch Stack$12.00
Vegan chorizo, curry black beans, onions, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, cheddar (veg or reg). Wrapped in a burrito shell with a spiced tostada shell
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

801 Fulton Street

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
