Fume Bistro & Bar
Great food, seasonally inspired menus straight from the farmer's market and regional growers, personal service, and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
We build strong ties with local growers and producers of only the freshest produce, meats, cheeses and wines. Our menu, and the friendly welcome you receive when you enter our dining room, reflect my passion for delivering the very best experience to every customer, every night.
4050 Byway East
Location
Napa CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
