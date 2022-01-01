Go
Funhouse image
Bars & Lounges

Funhouse

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

368 Reviews

$

1539 W 117th St

Cleveland, OH 44107

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

1539 W 117th St, Cleveland OH 44107

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Despina's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Symposium at Studio West 117

No reviews yet

Studio West 117 is a new hub for the LGBTQ+ Community of Greater Cleveland and the Symposium is its perfect local neighborhood watering hole!

The Ohio Inn

No reviews yet

The Ohio Inn bar and grille is located in Lakewood, Ohio

Taco Tontos - Lakewood

No reviews yet

In a world full of chains and franchises emerges the delicious, locally owned Taco Tontos! Located in Kent and Lakewood, Ohio, we offer fresh, handmade, Mexican cuisine that is unlike any other. Burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, taco salads, pizzaritos, and chips and salsa/guacamole, are just a few of our tastiest options.

Funhouse

orange star4.5 • 368 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston