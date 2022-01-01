Funk Brewing
Brewery with tasting room. Rotating food trucks. All of our beer is available in 16 oz. cans and 4 packs togo. We offer seasonal outdoor seating under a heated tent and some limited indoor seating.
FRENCH FRIES
19 S 6th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
19 S 6th St
Emmaus PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider
Smile, you're here!
Flavor Nation
Come in and enjoy!
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus
Relaxed tasting room featuring ultra-premium, small batch spirits and creative, upscale mixology.
Don Juan Mex Grill
Come in and enjoy!