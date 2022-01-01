Go
Funk Brewing

Brewery with tasting room. Rotating food trucks. All of our beer is available in 16 oz. cans and 4 packs togo. We offer seasonal outdoor seating under a heated tent and some limited indoor seating.

19 S 6th St • $$

Popular Items

CASUAL 4PK$10.00
4.5% American Lager
Clean and easy to drink!
Pipe Dream 4 PK$17.00
Albatwitch 4 pk$13.00
Made exclusively with Mecca Grade Artisan malt for a crisp, slightly grassy malt profile with rustic herbal and honey flavors. A small dose of Citra and huge charges of Idaho 7 in the kettle and dry hop bring zesty tangerine and sweet citrus. Our carefully selected yeast strain provides a clean finish with just enough spice and a touch of acidity to funk things up just right.
LOOSEHEAD PROP$17.00
CITRUS IPA 4PK$12.00
Tropical citrus and hops bursting in our flagship IPA.
FUNKADELPHIA 4 PK$13.00
Funkadelphia is a 5.7% SEPA IPA featuring Centennial and Citra hops (flavors of grapefruit, pineapple, guava and orange blossom), with a touch of Simcoe in the mix for a shade of bitterness and some classic hoppy aromas of pine and general dankness.
VS (mixed)$13.00
2 of each! Try both!
LUCENT cafe 4 PK$17.00
Silky and gleaming with a spectacular coffee aroma that fades into a sweet juicy bliss. All of the coffee and almost all of the hops are added in the fermenter for minimized bitterness and maximized aroma.
Flavors of sweet chocolate, jasmine, blueberry, toasted nuts, pineapple, mango and nectarines all dance together with intense clarity.
We definitely wouldn’t judge if you sipped on a few at brunch.
Step into the light!
This beer does NOT contain lactose or any other ingredients derived from animals.
OGC 4PK$12.00
12 oz cans of our beloved Citrus! Made with the original recipe!
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

19 S 6th St

Emmaus PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
