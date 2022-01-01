Go
Funny Noodle

Funny Noodle, Akron Ohio

209 South Main st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Spring Rolls (2)$7.00
Brussels Sprouts + Broccoli$7.00
Crispy Fried, Maple Kimchi Mayo
Veggie Spring Roll (3)$6.00
Dorm Room$8.00
Shio Chicken Broth, Chicken, Pea, Corn, Scallion
Spicy Cucumber salad$7.00
Crispy Chili, Sesame, Scallion
Brisket Bahn Mi$7.00
Fatty Brisket, Garlic Mayo, Pickled Carrot, Jalapeño, Cilantro
Location

209 South Main st

Akron OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
