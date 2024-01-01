Go
Banner picView gallery

Fur Fin & Feather - 3602 County Rd B

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3602 County Rd B

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3602 County Rd B, Wisconsin Dells WI 53965

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buffalo Phil's Grille
orange starNo Reviews
150 Gasser Road Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Land Of Natura
orange starNo Reviews
250 Natura Dr Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Bevy LLC
orange starNo Reviews
805 Business Park Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse
orange starNo Reviews
1015 River Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Edge-O-Dells Bar & Resort
orange starNo Reviews
N555 US Hwy 12 And 16 Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
River Walk Pub - 911 River Road
orange starNo Reviews
911 River Road Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
orange star4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Wisconsin Dells

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (185 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (185 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fur Fin & Feather - 3602 County Rd B

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston