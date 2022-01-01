Furusato Bento
Come in and enjoy!
748 Harden Street
Location
748 Harden Street
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Village Idiot Pizza
Serving NY Style Pizza in Columbia since 1990!
The Bird Dog
Come on in and enjoy!
Home Team BBQ
Catering Available -
833.444.RIBS
- Catering@HomeTeamBBQ.com
The Salty Nut Cafe
Locally owned bar & grill located in Five Points, SC right off the University Of South Carolina campus. Known for having the "Saltiest Nuts and the Biggest Deck in Five Points."
Meet Me At The Nut.