Fuse Bistro

Lowell's only chef owned restaurant

FRENCH FRIES

45 Palmer Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (720 reviews)

Popular Items

Crunch Burger$15.00
As seen on the Phantom Gourmet! Beef burger, housemate bbq sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, Cape Cod chips on top; choice of fries or greens
Crab Dip$12.00
Steak Tip Entree$25.00
grilled filet mignon steak tips, mashed yukon gold potatoes, garlic wilted baby spinach, roasted mushroom-port wine demi
Korean Steak & Cheese$17.00
Bulgogi marinaded shaved steak, sautéed peppers & onions, melted pepper jack cheese, sriracha aioli on a toasted roll.. yum! Pairs well with rose or Riesling.
Seared Tuna BLT (yellowfin tuna steak)$17.00
Beyond Burger (Spicy Style)$16.00
Beyond Burger (Crunch Style)$16.00
Beyond "Meat" burger topped with bbq, smoked cheddar & cape cod chips; choice of fries or greens
Korean BBQ Chicken Tenders$13.00
Blackberry Sangria (yields 2 drinks)$11.00
Blackberry Sangria is back & available with takeout only!! Red wine, blackberry brandy, lemon, lime & orange juices. Pour over ice at home. Enjoy one while they last!
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

45 Palmer Street

Lowell MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
