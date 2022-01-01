Go
Toast

Fuse

Come in and enjoy!

2623 Wards Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Milk$1.50
3 Cookies + 3 Fillers$6.95
See full menu

Location

2623 Wards Road

Lynchburg VA

Sunday6:00 pm - 2:15 am
Monday6:00 pm - 2:15 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 2:15 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:15 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:15 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:15 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Macado's

No reviews yet

See you at the DO's!

Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

County Smoak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LYH Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Coffeehouse in Lynchburg, VA serving up all things espresso, local baked goods, and small plate meals.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston