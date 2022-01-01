Go
After being open 7 years at our first location in Lowell, Chef/Owner Scott Pelletier sought out a second location. Fuse Westford opened in September 2017. Thank you for dining locally with us, we know you have options and we appreciate your business!
2 Powers Road

Popular Items

Zippy Chicken Tenders$13.00
These wings are braised then fried and super tender! Tossed in Chef Scott's Zippy Wing Sauce (medium spicy) basil ranch on the side for dipping
Steak Tips$26.00
Grilled filet mignon steak tips, mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, red wine demi
Fish n Chips$19.00
Crispy fried cod, house cut fries with rosemary salt, lemon caper aioli & Napa slaw
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Baby Lettuces$9.00
Mixed greens, pickled carrots & beets, candied walnuts, port plumped cranberries, housemade cider vinegar dressing
Crunch Burger$15.00
beef burger topped with smoked cheddar cheese, housemate bbq sauce and Cape cod chips; housemade ketchup on the side
Housemade Curry$23.00
Housemade Thai Style curry is vegan and gluten free (please do not forget to mention allergies when ordering)
Curry is served over coconut rice with local butternut squash, red bell peppers, green beans and toasted peanuts; as well as your choice of protein
Cauliflower Crust Flatbread$14.00
Crunch Burger$15.00
featured on the Phantom Gourmet; beef burger topped with housemade bbq sauce, smoked cheddar cheese and Cape Cod chips
Steak & Frites$26.00
8oz Silver Ferns Organic grass fed petit filet marinaded with garlic & thyme.. served with our truffle salted house cut fries, arugula salad dressed with balsamic vinaigrette, tomato relish & red wine demi
Please specify how you would like your steak cooked
Location

2 Powers Road

Westford MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
