Go
A map showing the location of FUSIAN

FUSIAN

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7721 Sawmill Rd.

Dublin, OH 43017

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm

Location

7721 Sawmill Rd., Dublin OH 43017

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

We Just Have Better Wings!

101 Beer Kitchen

No reviews yet

Every neighborhood has that one gathering spot that feels welcoming and familiar when you’re longing for comfort, and fresh and exciting when you’re craving something new. It is the aspiration of every 101 Beer Kitchen to be that place.

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Cake Walk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FUSIAN

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston