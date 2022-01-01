FUSIAN
Come in and enjoy!
79 S. State St.
Location
Westerville OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pancake House Family Diner
THE PANCAKE HOUSE FAMILY DINER SERVING BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND LUNCH SINCE 2009.
The Pancake House Family Diner opened in December 2009 in the Westerville Plaza. Since then, we have been serving both quality classic diner dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food.
In November 2019, we opened our Lewis Center location at the Oak Creek Plaza (Polaris Area), offering the same menu and we added “Gelatolicious” (an Italian family owned company) offering Authentic Artisan Gelato/Sorbetto made onsite in our Gelato Lab.
GENJIGO
Come in and enjoy!
Asterisk Supper Club
Afternoon Tea Every Day 12-4
Comfort Food
Cocktails
Anytime
Java Central Café and Roasters
At Java Central, we believe that great cafés are the hallmark of a great place to live. We’ve combined our passion for great coffee with our unique space to create a warm and welcome café experience. We seek to enrich our city by providing a space where diverse people with diverse views are welcomed and respected. Artistic expression is a vital component of this philosophy. Our live music and art gallery provide space for local musicians and artists to share their craft with others. These values drive our vision as we seek to create a safe and nourishing space for all who visit.