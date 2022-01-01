Go
Come in and enjoy! Fusion Brewing is a family friendly brewery in Lexington KY, Distillery District that makes a wide variety of Beers. The brewery has a wide spectrum of beers aimed to educate the customer as well as provide an exciting and relaxing environment to kick back and enjoy a great beverage with friends, family, or even by your lonesome. We have games, are dog friendly and have a huge patio!!

1170 Manchester St., STE 150

Location

Lexington KY

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
