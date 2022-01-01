Fusion Brewing
Come in and enjoy! Fusion Brewing is a family friendly brewery in Lexington KY, Distillery District that makes a wide variety of Beers. The brewery has a wide spectrum of beers aimed to educate the customer as well as provide an exciting and relaxing environment to kick back and enjoy a great beverage with friends, family, or even by your lonesome. We have games, are dog friendly and have a huge patio!!
1170 Manchester St., STE 150
Location
1170 Manchester St., STE 150
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Leestown Coffee House
Locally owned and operated sit in and Drive-Thru coffee shop in Lexington, KY. Offering locally made pastries, operating as ecologically sustainable as possible
The Elkhorn Tavern
Tavern
The Burl Venue
Come on in and enjoy!
The Burl Food
Located in the Distillery District in Lexington, sits The Burl Food. Partnered with The Burl Arcade and Burl Music Venue, it's your one stop for all things! Music, Food, Drinks and Games! Come on in and enjoy!