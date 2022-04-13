Go
Toast

Fusion Fire (Takeout Only starting 4/13/2022)

Please be patient with us.

3421 Simpson Ferry Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TUNA DUMPLINGS$12.00
GENERAL CHICKEN$15.00
Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken tossed in a spicy sweet tangy sauce.
KALEIDOSCOPE$14.50
Our newest addition to the menu: Spicy crab(kani) inside with black pepper tuna and avocado outside, topped with eel sauce, yum yum sauce and sriracha
CHESAPEAKE ROLL$16.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber inside topped with real crab meat in a creamy sauce drizzled with eel sauce
PAD THAI$14.50
Stir-fried Thai style rice noodle with eggs, fried firm tofu strips, and flavored with tamarind pulp, shallots, red chili pepper and palm sugar served with lemon wedges and topped with crushed roasted peanuts.
CALI ROLL$5.50
TWISTER ROLL$13.50
Spicy crab inside topped with fresh salmon(raw), mango, avocado & caviar.
PORK DUMPLING$8.00
CRUNCH TUNA DRAGON$12.50
This is our most popular Chef's special roll.
Shrimp Tempura inside with Spicy tuna (raw) outside, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch.
SPICY TUNA ROLL$6.50
See full menu

Location

3421 Simpson Ferry Road

Camp Hill PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quechua's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICH

No reviews yet

All menu items are 100% preservative-free and locally sourced. All our meats are prepared in-house sourced from Pennsylvania producers.

The Pizza Grille 2

No reviews yet

The Pizza Grille offers award-winning gourmet pizzas, hand-chopped salads, fresh seafood, specialty sandwiches, pasta, homemade soups & more.

Seven Hills

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston