Go
Main pic

Fusion Wings

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1001 West Beverly Boulevard

Montebello, CA 90640

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1001 West Beverly Boulevard, Montebello CA 90640

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Treat Yourself Keto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Pescardor - Montebello

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello

No reviews yet

Our vision at the Nevera Juice Bar is simple, serve our community by delivering fresh ingredients and healthier options to people searching for a happier life.

The Chicken Koop - Montebello

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Fusion Wings

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston