Welcome to FUSION EATS. By combining various forms of cooking and cuisines, we hope to revolutionize how people eat in the San Diego area. We are a Vietnamese and Chinese concept with an ode to our love for Korean and Mexican food. Our focus is to bring good vibes and even greater food to our community.
5299 Linda Vista Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)

Vegan Garlicky Wings$9.95
Crispy fried vegan “chicken” drumsticks, tossed in our house made savory vegan garlic butter
TWISTED TOTS$6.95
Crispy fried tots, drizzled with spicy mayo, garlic sauce, and sweet sauce
Vegan Orange "Chicken"$13.95
Lightly battered and fried soy proteins stir fried in garlic and our house made tangy citrus sauce and served with a side of broccoli
Vegan Kung Pao "Chicken"$14.50
Lightly battered and fried soy proteins, stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce, garlic, cashews, dried chilis and a side of broccoli
Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Burrito$13.95
Vegan soy based proteins marinated and stir fried in our house made bulgogi bbq sauce, vegan gochujang fried rice, iceberg lettuce, topped with our vegan spicy mayo & vegan garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla
KUNG PAO CHICKEN$13.50
Seasoned and deep fried chicken breast tossed in our house made kung pao sauce, cashews, chili and a side of steamed vegetables
Ahi Poke Bowl$13.95
Ahi Tuna, tossed in our spicy poke sauce,
topped with seaweed salad, edamame, fresh avocado, fried garlic & spicy mayo. Comes with your choice of white/brown rice, half&half or salad
CRISPY AVOCADO ROLLS (4)$9.95
Creamy avocado, black beans, roasted corn, onions and cilantro fried to a crisp and served with our house made garlic sauce
Certified Angus Bulgogi Burrito$13.95
Certified top sirloin beef, marinated in our bulgogi sauce, sauteed onions, kimchi fried rice, spicy mayo, garlic sauce, blended cheeses & iceburg lettuce
GARLIC EDAMAME$5.95
Steamed organic edamame tossed in our house made garlic butter
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5299 Linda Vista Rd

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
