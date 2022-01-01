Go
Scratch made pizza inspired by Burt Katz, Johns Pizzeria, and Buddys

19 Cruse Street

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)

Ranch Sauce$1.00
Bacon Basil (SD)$17.00
Spinach | Bacon | Red Onion | Ricotta | Fresh Basil | Hot Honey Drizzle | Pecorino Romano | Housemade Red Sauce
Breadsticks$8.00
Four Handmade Breadsticks made with our house dough, baked in a blend of garlic butter, Pecorino Romano cheese and italian seasoning and served with a side of our house red sauce or garlic butter. Can be made VEGAN as well!
Build Your Own! (LD)$28.00
Build Your Own Pizza. Housemade Red Sauce and Pecorino Romano are included.
Garlic Butter$1.00
Build Your Own! (SD)$14.00
Housemade red sauce and pecorino romano are included. Two ingredients included (non-vegan). Choose from the following. All vegan ingredients $3 upcharge each, $2 upcharge for additional non-vegan ingredients after the included two.
Tavern Build Your Own$21.00
16" Tavern Style Thin Crust pizza. Housemade red sauce, Mozzarella Blend and pecorino romano are included.
Cheese Sauce$1.00
Detroit Pepperoni - Small$15.00
One 8"x10" Detroit Style Cheese Pizza (feeds 1-2ish)
Two Breadsticks with choice of dipping sauce
1 Bottled Drink of your Choice
Futuro Classic (LD)$32.00
Ezzo Brand Borough Cut Pepperoni
Housemade Italian Sausage
Mushrooms
Housemade Red Sauce
Pecorino Romano
19 Cruse Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
