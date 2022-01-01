Go
Fuzzy Cactus

221 W. Brookland Park Blvd

Richmond, VA 23222

Popular Items

CARNITAS BURRITO$13.00
SLOW ROASTED PORK, RICE, PINTO BEANS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, POBLANO SAUCE, AND GREEN CHILES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PINCHE SLAW.
HOUSE SALAD$10.00
FRESH LOCAL GREENS, PICO DE GALLO, ROASTED CORN, SHAVED RADISH, COTIJA, AND LIME CREMA.
TOFU BISCUIT$11.00
SOUTHERN FRIED TWIN OAKS TOFU CUTLET, HOT SAUCE, AVOCADO SAUCE, AND PICKLED RED ONION ON A HOMEMADE BISCUIT.
ELOTE RICE
SEASONED RICE, QUESO, CHILE SPICED ROASTED CORN, CILANTRO, COTIJA CHEESE.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

221 W. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond VA 23222

