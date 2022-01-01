Go
Samburgers Seaport Village

Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy offers out of the box burger creations

807 W. Harbor Dr.

Popular Items

BLAZING SADDLES$7.85
spicy bbq sauce | American cheese | bacon | herby ranch dressing | crispy onions | garlic buttered bun
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
COKE$3.50
20 OZ. BOTTLE
807 W. Harbor Dr.

San Diego CA

