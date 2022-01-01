Go
G Mig's 5th St. Pub

SANDWICHES

128 5th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)

Popular Items

Cranberry Chicken Salad Croissant$12.75
Chicken, celery, dried cranberries, herb mayonnaise, lettuce, served on a croissant
George's Prime Rib Burger$13.75
All burgers made with specialty mix of ground prime rib and served on a grilled South Union ciabatta bun. Gluten free bread available for $2.
Caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, horseradish sauce on side
Add bacon bits for $2
Mig's Wings$13.50
With your choice of sauce: buffalo, barbeque, sweet thai chili, garlic parmesan, mango jalapeño
Served with celery sticks and ranch.
Add bleu cheese crumbles $.75
The Pride of Iowa Wrap$13.50
2016 State Fair Award Winning
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, pork carnitas, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Sub chipotle chicken for another award-winning option!
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
East Coast Pastrami$13.50
Peppery pastrami, caramelized onions, monterey jack cheese, served on toasted South Union ciabatta bun, creamy dijon sauce on side
CHICKEN Pride of Iowa Wrap$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, chipotle chicken, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy bacon dressing
House Dinner Salad$8.50
Assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, served with choice of dressing
Add grilled chicken $2, grilled shrimp $3.50, tuna salad $3 or chicken salad $3
Strawberry Pecan Salad$13.50
Assorted greens, baby mozzarella, strawberries, grapes, pickled red onion, candied pecans, dried cranberries, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette on side
Full Order$17.50
9oz of corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions, rutabaga and a side of soda bread
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
128 5th St

West Des Moines IA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
