G's Pizza

G's Pizza
The Pizza That Hits The Spot!

5920 Roswell Road, Suite B119

Popular Items

15" Margherita$19.00
Mozzarella, Marinara, Basil
15" Build Your Own Pizza$18.00
Base Pizza - Crust, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Caesar$11.00
Romaine Hearts, Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Grana Padano
15" Pepperoni$22.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni
15" Cheese$18.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce
15" Pepperoni Piccante$24.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, Gorgonzola, Hot Honey
15" Funghi$22.00
Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Goat Cheese
15" Primavera$22.00
Roasted Peppers, Artichokes, Caramelized Onion, Mushrooms
Beet & Arugula$13.00
Pickled Red and Yellow Beets, Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Saffron Aioli
15" Carnissima$24.00
Peperoni, Housemade Sausage, Bacon
Location

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
