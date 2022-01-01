Go
G-Zen Restaurant

100% Plant-Based, Sustainable, Organic & Vegan

Popular Items

Orange Mandala$12.00
Fresh organic oranges, coconut water, raw coconut oil, vanilla bean, maca root, banana & vanilla vegan ice cremè. Great for
adrenals, mood and vitality.
Collard Entree$18.00
Our famous Raw Radiance curried nut paté with sprouted nuts & exotic spices, shredded veggies & our house-made peanut cilantro dressing in a collard leaf wrap. Served on a bed of organic greens with lime juice and sea salt & a side of our house-made fermented sauerkraut. Perfect if you want to enjoy a grain-free, low-carb wrap.
*Gluten-Free*
Mayan Sun$22.00
Seasoned sweet potato enchiladas with tomato & red onion wrapped in an organic house-made corn tortilla, covered with mole rojo & your choice of vegan mozzarella or cashew parmesan. Served with beans and organic brown rice, salsa, tofu sour crème, and guacamole served over organic field greens.
*Gluten-Free*
Chaga Chai Longevity Tonic$10.00
Over 20 longevity herbs including chaga mushroom, reishi mushroom, astragalus, cacao, Shilajit, Moringa, dandelion root, cinnamon, ginger root, rhodiola root, coconut milk, chai spices and organic maple syrup. Served Hot or Iced. (may contain soy)
Grilled Tempeh Reuben$18.00
Marinated organic tempeh with our house-made fermented sauerkraut, spicy mustard & Russian dressing on our grilled organic whole-grain sunflower bread. Served with a side of our famous G-fries and house-made hickory smoked ketchup.
Can substitute small house salad for fries.
Zen Burger$17.00
Our house-made organic black bean & chipotle burger with fresh heirloom tomato, local lettuce, onion & house tofu nayo dressing on our fresh, whole-grain bun. Served with our famous sweet
potato G-fries and house-made hickory smoked ketchup. Can substitute small house salad for fries
The veggie patty itself is gluten-free;
the whole grain bun is not. If you prefer
to substitute a gluten-free roll, add 3.
If you prefer no bun, please check out
our Naked Burger entrée.
Feisty Monkey$14.00
Organic whole-grain pasta with fresh herbs and our house-made spicy peanut & cilantro sauce topped with cashew "parmesan". Served chilled.
This is a crowd favorite and a best seller on our GMonkey® Food Truck
Wheel of Dharma$18.00
Vegetable udon noodle bowl with shiitake mushroom, arame & tofu in a ginger & garlic broth with vegetable dumplings.
Turmeric Gold Elixir$12.00
Turmeric root, fresh lemon juice, ginger root, clove, cinnamon & Ormus gold sweetened with a hint of maple sugar.
Bean Burrito$16.00
Organic brown rice, spicy black beans, local lettuce, our vegan mozzarella, and our award-winning cilantro salsa in a spinach whole-grain wrap. Served with a side of our famous sweet potato G-Fries and house-made hickory smoked ketchup. Can substitute small house salad for fries
Location

2 East Main Street

Branford CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
