G-Zen Restaurant
100% Plant-Based, Sustainable, Organic & Vegan
2 East Main Street
Popular Items
Location
2 East Main Street
Branford CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Doma
Come in and enjoy!
Hornet's Nest
Local eatery offering breakfast, lunch and catering. We serve real food with quick service in a "cheers like" atmosphere!
Nellie’s
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Fiore- Branford
Come in and enjoy!