G5 Brewing Company

1895 Gateway Blvd • $$

G5 Mac & Cheese$14.00
Smoked gouda cheese sauce with Wisconsin bratwurst, grilled onion and chive
Tater Tot Nachos$11.00
Golden brown tater tots served with black beans, onions, roasted green chili cheese sauce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese. Add pulled brisket $2
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
White cheese curds fried golden brown served with chipotle ranch
Margherita$15.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic oil, fresh basil & balsamic syrup
Build Your Own Pizza (B.Y.O.P)$11.00
Choice of base sauce; Veggies and Meats
Chicken Wings$13.00
5 full wings baked and finished on the grill, coated in house made buffalo or BBQ sauce. Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing
Roasted Turkey Caesar Wrap$13.00
Beer brined roasted turkey breast, havarti cheese, smoked bacon, arugula and Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla
Beer Battered Chicken Tenders$14.00
Choice of side, house-made ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Ranch$16.00
Chicken tossed in house made buffalo sauce on top of a ranch base and covered with cheese
B.Y.O.B$12.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

1895 Gateway Blvd

Beloit WI

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Rock Bar & Grill is located on the shore of the Rock River in Beloit Wisconsin. The Rock Bar & Grill offers a full menu of casual dining choices including Appetizers, Chicken Wings, Signature Burgers & Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps and Fried Chicken Dinners. And of course, a Craft Beer Wisconsin Friday Night Fish Fry and Saturday Night Prime Rib.

