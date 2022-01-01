G5 Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
1895 Gateway Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1895 Gateway Blvd
Beloit WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Doc's
Come in and enjoy!
The Shopiere Tap
Come in and enjoy!
Blender Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Rock Bar & Grill
The Rock Bar & Grill is located on the shore of the Rock River in Beloit Wisconsin. The Rock Bar & Grill offers a full menu of casual dining choices including Appetizers, Chicken Wings, Signature Burgers & Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps and Fried Chicken Dinners. And of course, a Craft Beer Wisconsin Friday Night Fish Fry and Saturday Night Prime Rib.