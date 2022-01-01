Go
Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
Large 16" Three Cheese Pizza$20.00
Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled, fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered cod fried golden brown and crisp, served with fries and vegetable slaw
Cranberry Pecan Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cranberries, pecans, tomatoes, and goat cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette
Kid's Pizza$6.00
Buffalo Wings$13.00
Eight chicken wings with mild, medium, hot or BBQ sauce, and a side of ranch or bleu cheese & celery
Kid’s Chicken Fingers$6.00
Three Cheese Pizza$12.00
Mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese with marinara sauce
Angus Beef Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Location

515 Wyoming Ave

Wyoming OH

Sunday3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
