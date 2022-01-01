Go
Gabi James

Closed today

1810 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Popular Items

Crispy Calamari$16.00
pacific squid, lemon, harissa aioli
Papas Fritas$9.00
thin cut French fries
Tuna Tartare$16.00
tuna, avocado, capers, tomato, onion, chili oil on garlic toast
Potato Croquettes$12.00
harissa aioli.
+chorizo $2
+shishito & lemon-dill aioli $2
Gambas al Ajillo$18.00
shrimp, garlic butter, lemon, olive oil, grilled bread
State Fair Churros$11.00
hot chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
garlic, shallots, sherry vinegar
Gildas$4.00
two anchovy, pepper, olive lollipops
Harissa Honey Eggplant Fries$12.00
panko crusted with sherry vinegar aioll
Filet Mignon$37.00
10 oz filet, arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach CA 90277

Directions

