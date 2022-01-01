Go
Toast

Gabriel Archer Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

5800 Wessex Hundred • $$

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)

Popular Items

caprese$13.00
Fresh Crave Brothers Mozzarella, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
Roast beef and Gouda$17.00
Boar's Head London Broil, Smoked Gouda, Oven-Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Horseradish Sauce, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
Charcuterie and Cheese$22.00
Assorted Pickles and Jams, Flatbread Crackers
turkey and Brie$15.00
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey, Brie, Granny Smith Apple, Lingonberry Preserves, Roasted Garlic Mayo, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5800 Wessex Hundred

Williamsburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carrot Tree Kitchens- Williamsburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carrot Tree Kitchens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Precarious Beer Hall

No reviews yet

Precarious Beer Hall is the home of the modern brewery, Precarious Beer Project, in addition to our killer on-site taqueria, Electric Circus Taco Bar".

The Bake Shop

No reviews yet

The Bake Shop is Williamsburg, VA's premier artisan Bakery & Coffee shop. Hand-crafted artisan breads and baked goods, curated coffees and inspired provisions!
Or current hours of operation are:
>Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 4pm
>Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 4pm
Online Ordering Availability*:
>Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 3pm.
*Due to the increased levels of business on Saturday and Sunday, we are no longer accepting online orders.
We remain committed to creating exceptional products, and would love to see you soon!
Cheers from The Bake Shop

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston