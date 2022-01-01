Go
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse is a modern and unique dining experience featuring premium steaks, fresh raw bar, and classic Italian dishes. We use the finest ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.

447 NEW JERSEY 35

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$12.00
Garlic butter, herbs, EVOO
Steak Fries$12.00
Millionaire's Wedge$19.00
Iceberg, maple glazed bacon, bleu cheese, crispy shallots, creamy sesame dressing
Skirt Steak$39.00
Sweet corn salad, salsa verde, charred lemon
Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine, parmesan, crostini homemade dressing
Popovers$2.00
Fresh baked, homemade, signature pop overs!
Gabriella Salad$15.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, mixed greens, white balsamic
Michael's Meatballs$15.00
Veal, pork, beef, whipped ricotta
Chicken Alla Parmigiana$30.00
Spicy Rigatoni$28.00
Spicy vodka sauce, calabrian chili, onion soubise
Location

447 NEW JERSEY 35

RED BANK NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
