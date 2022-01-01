Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

Nicholas Barrel & Roost

No reviews yet

Since the opening of their acclaimed Restaurant Nicholas in 2000, Chef Nicholas Harary and his wife, Melissa, modernized the concept of fine dining.

Now, with Barrel & Roost, the couple strips off the white tablecloths and serves up a bold new menu: made-from-scratch food that’s crazy-delicious, yet entirely accessible any night of the week. Set in a newly redesigned modern farmhouse interior, Barrel & Roost is just the place to enjoy Chef Driven Comfort Food with family, old friends, or a grab a drink at the bar for date night

