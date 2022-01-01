Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse is a modern and unique dining experience featuring premium steaks, fresh raw bar, and classic Italian dishes. We use the finest ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
447 NEW JERSEY 35
Popular Items
Location
RED BANK NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
