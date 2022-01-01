Go
Gabriella's Vietnam

Gabriella's is an award winning Vietnamese joint that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, fish platters with rice papers to wrap, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to East Passyunk. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.

1837 E Passyunk Avenue

Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
Shrimp Porridge - Cháo Tôm (GF)$18.00
garnished with fresh ginger, scallions, roasted shallots
Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc Lắc$28.00
wok-charred marinated filet mignon cubes, onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes
1837 E Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
