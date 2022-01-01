Go
Toast

Gabrielle Restaurant

Ordering each day closes at 3pm. "Out of Stock" items will become available at 7pm for next day ordering. Thank you!!

2441 Orleans Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (647 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Quail Gumbo$13.00
dark roux, rabbit sausage and popcorn rice
BBQ Shrimp Pie$17.00
handmade pie shell filled with smashed sweet potato topped with new orleans style BBQ shrimp
Fish Fry Plate$19.00
fried catfish, potato salad, chef vegetables, tartar sauce and a cookie available for pick up every Friday during Lent **friday only**
Duck Liver Mousse Pate$15.00
with house made b&b pickles, orange jelly and toast
Crawfish Bread (take and bake)$20.00
**only available for pickup Friday 1/28** 9" loaf of French bread filled with cheesy crawfish stuffing. Bake at home. Serves 2-3 people.
Crab Bisque$15.00
snow crab meat in silky crab based bisque
Chocolate Pecan Pie$12.00
JJ's Lemon Chess Pie$12.00
Mixed Grill$14.00
Smoked andouille with honey lavender mustard sauce, boudin eggroll with Chinese hot mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

2441 Orleans Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Domenica

No reviews yet

Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.

Neyow's Creole Cafe

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Mayhew Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piece of Meat

No reviews yet

Piece of Meat is old world style butcher shop and restaurant. Sourcing high quality sustainably raised hormone and antibiotic free animals

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston