GABUTTO BURGER

Enjoy Burgers with Japanese Twists!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2502 Randall Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$5.95
White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Have them with Spicy or Wasabi Mayo! (Add from condiments)
Freestyle Soda$2.95
TONKOTSU
Rich and Creamy Pork Base Soup.
Last Order: 7:30pm on weekdays and 8:30pm on Fri & Sat.
Shrimp$15.95
100% Shrimp Patty Made from White and Black Tiger Shrimps!
[comes with Worcester Mayo, Cabbage, Tar-Tar]
G.Salmon$12.95
Japanese Drink$4.25
CALPICO: Yogurt flavored non-carbonated drink. 16.9 oz
RAMUNE: Japanese carbonated soft drink. 13.8 oz
Bottled Water$1.95
SHOYU
Clear, Brown Soup flavored with Soy Sauce.
Last Order: 7:30pm on weekdays and 8:30pm on Fri & Sat.
Crabby$18.95
Whole Soft-Shell Crab with Special Ponzu Sauce!
[comes with Ponzu, Cabbage, Tar-Tar]
Spamusubi$9.95
Spam, Egg, Teriyaki, Rice, Seaweed...Perfect Combination We Created!
Location

2502 Randall Rd

Elgin IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
