Gadabout

Enjoy upscale cuisine inspired by street food from around the world!

TAPAS

5212 N Clark St • $$

Avg 4.7 (266 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinated Beets$12.00
Calamansi Vinaigrette (allium allergy), Shallots,
Idiazabal cheese (dairy allergy), Herbs,
Date/pistachio muhammara (nut allergy)
Braised Tofu$11.00
chili crisp (soy allergy), sweet soy glaze (soy allergy), crispy shallots (soy allergy), scallions,
sesame seeds, lime
Churros$6.00
Kids French Toast$9.00
Caulilini$13.00
Sumac Labneh (dairy allergy), Pickled Golden Raisins, Vadouvan, Popcorn rice,
tarragon
Bacon$4.00
Brisket Hash$17.00
Fried Potatoes$9.00
garlic oil, tamarind chutney, chaat masala crema (dairy allergy), crispy shallots (soy allergy), cilantro
Baked Eggs$13.00
Strawberry Salad$13.00
mizuna, fennel, espresso mascarpone, hazelnut vinaigrette, thai basil, brown butter solids
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5212 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
