Gadsden restaurants you'll love

SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
504 Broad St, Gadsden
Popular items
Chicken Solo
$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Egg Rolls
$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Punk Rock Roll
$14.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
SA Cantina
519 Broad St, Gadsden
Popular items
Carnitas Tacos
$3.75
Steak Bowl
$13.99
Shrimp Tacos
$4.99
Burger 101
101 East Broad Street, Gadsden
Popular items
#2 Double Cheeseburger
$8.99
Double smash burger- served with two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce
#1 Double Burger
$8.49
Double smash burger- served with two patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce
#3 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$9.89
Double smash burger- served with two patties, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce
Current Market
1 River Road, Gadsden