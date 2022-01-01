Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Gadsden

Gadsden restaurants
Gadsden restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Burger 101 image

 

Burger 101

101 East Broad Street, Gadsden

No reviews yet
Takeout
#6 Chicken Sandwich$7.99
More about Burger 101
Main pic

 

Current Market

1 River Road, Gadsden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
This signature sandwich comes with bacon, swiss, spinach, and honey mustard.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, dried cranberries, bell pepper, banana pepper and mozzarella served on a hoagie roll
More about Current Market
Harp and Clover image

 

Harp and Clover

124 Court Street, Gadsden

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Smoky Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Harp and Clover

