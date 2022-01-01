Gaels Public House & Sports
5424 Troost Ave
Location
5424 Troost Ave
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Urban Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Pizza 51
Come in and enjoy! Pizza 51 is a casual, family-friendly place, serving pizza, salads, sandwiches, and cold beer! Located in South Plaza, across the street from UMKC campus, we are a favorite for students and neighbors alike!
Nelson-Atkins Dining
Come in and enjoy!
Eggtc.
Come in and enjoy!