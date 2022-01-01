Go
Gaetano's Restaurant

Serving authentic Italian dishes from our family's recipe book since 1993. Homemade pasta, fresh breads and locally sourced ingredients. We are a family owned operation that emphasizes food quality and pleasant service. Looking for a recommendation? You wont be disappointed if you try our homemade Tagliatelle and Chianti Short Ribs, Roasted Butternut Squash Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana or for dessert the Nutella Bread Pudding!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY • $$

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne Alla Vodka$21.00
Penne, Handmade Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Fresh Herbs, Spicy Vodka Pink Sauce.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Homemade chocolate cake, vanilla sauce, powdered sugar…
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$3.50
Florentine Skirt Steak$31.00
Angus grilled skirt steak (cooked to medium), balsamic glaze, porcini mushroom and spinach risotto
Pesce Diavola$29.00
Orange Roughy White Fish, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Linguini Stefano, Sautéed Vegetables.
Spumoni Ice Cream$8.00
Highlights of rum, chocolate, hazelnut, strawberry, pistachio, cherries.
CTR COLD Chicken Parmigiana$70.00
(WE NEED 24 HOURS NOTICE) Parmesan breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella (12-four ounce pieces). Served with heating instructions.
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Fresh salmon, lemon – garlic sauce, handmade tagliatelle with cream marinara, fresh vegetables
Chicken Marsala$25.00
Free range chicken breast, crimini mushrooms, marsala sauce, linguini Stefano, sautéed vegetables
CTR Stuffed Artichoke Hearts$42.00
(WE NEED 24 HOURS NOTICE) Herb stuffed artichoke hearts (25 pieces).
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY

Torrance CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

