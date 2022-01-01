Go
Gaetano's

Authentic home-made Italian foods.
Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches

2747 SOM Center Road

Popular Items

LOAF OF OUR HOUSE-BAKED BREAD$4.75
LARGE PIZZA$10.45
CAVATELLI$13.95
served with your choice of sauce
HOUSE-MADE BAKED LASAGNA$18.50
our house specialty, large slice stuffed with meat, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$17.95
Chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with a melted blend of our Italian cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta side, house salad, and our fresh-baked bread.
RAVIOLI$12.95
Choice of meat, cheese, spinach, or a combination, with your choice of sauce. Served with salad and house-baked bread.
HOUSE SALAD$5.95
Mixed greens. tomatoes, cheese
Italian Wedding Soup$6.95
small or large
MEATBALL (1)$2.50
SMALL PIZZA$7.75
House made dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Location

2747 SOM Center Road

Willoughby Hills OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
