Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
Gage & Tollner is an historic oyster and chop house located in Downtown Brooklyn, originally opened in 1879 and reopened in 2021.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
372 Fulton St • $$$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
372 Fulton St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
