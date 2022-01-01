Go
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

Gage & Tollner is an historic oyster and chop house located in Downtown Brooklyn, originally opened in 1879 and reopened in 2021.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

372 Fulton St • $$$$

Avg 4 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Chips & Dip$5.00
Served with homemade spicy tofu-sesame dipping sauce
English Armada$15.00
A blend of four rums teams up with lime, grapefruit, and honey. A big, brawny drink inspired by Don the Beachcomber's classic Navy Grog.
Braised and Glazed Pork Spare Ribs$17.00
Served with homemade duck sauce
Fried Rice Okonomiyaki$15.00
Vegetable fried rice, kewpie mayonnaise, okonomi sauce, bonito flake and scallions
Yuba Spring Rolls$10.00
Fresh vegetables and glass noodles wrapped in tofu skins and steamed. Served with tofu-sesame sauce (3pc per order, VEGAN)
Mai Tai$15.00
Made with a blend of rums, lime, almond, and orange curacao. The timeless tropical cocktail originated at Trader Vic's,
Mapo Tofu$12.00
Heritage pork & NYS grass-fed beef, fresh tofu, szechuan pepper and chilis, short grain rice
Housemade Spam Sliders$16.00
House-made spam, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & spicy mayo on potato buns (3pc per order)
Steamed Chili Wontons$10.00
Handmade wontons stuffed with Heritage pork, garlic and chives, served with Rigo’s homemade chili crisp. (5pc per order)
Short Rib Sugarcane Skewers$16.00
Marinated and grilled boneless beef short ribs skewered on fresh sugarcane (3pc per order)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Bike Parking
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

372 Fulton St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
