Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St

EXTRA STICKY SAUCE$1.25
SPICY MAYO$1.00
FRIED CHICKEN (8 oz) & FRIES$11.95
(GAI-TODD) Crispy boneless chicken thigh served with a side of fries & spicy mayo
STICKY TENDERS (4pcs) & FRIES$11.95
4 PCS Chicken breast tenders tossed in our homemade sticky sauce served with a side of fries & spicy mayo
EXTRA DARK MEAT$4.75
EXTRA SPICY GREEN SAUCE$1.25
ROASTED CHICKEN (8 oz) & FRIES$11.95
Boneless Roasted chicken thigh served w/ a side of fries & spicy mayo
CLASSIC TENDERS (4pcs) & FRIES$11.95
4 PCS Chicken breast tenders served with a side of fries & spicy mayo
EXTRA SOUP$1.25
Daikon Soup
EXTRA SPICY CHICKEN$4.75
New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

Le Botaniste

Le Botaniste serves organic plant-based food & natural wines. We make eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. We serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

The Rawl

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

