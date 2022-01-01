Go
Toast

GAI Chicken & Rice -

SIMPLE, AUTHENTIC THAI CUISINE SERVED IN AN
INVITING AND SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT

118 Fulton Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

STICKY TENDERS$8.95
4 PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house made sticky sauce
STICKY TENDERS + FRIES COMBO$11.95
4 PCS Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house made sticky sauce
CLASSIC TENDERS$8.95
4 PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders served w/ a side of spicy mayo
STEAMED WHITE MEAT BOWL$12.95
(KHAO-MAN-GAI)
#Skinless
#Chicken Breast
Traditional steamed boneless chicken with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Ginger chili sauce
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL$12.95
(GAI-ZAAB) Crispy boneless chicken thigh with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Spicy green sauce
CHICKEN SALAD BOWL$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL$12.95
(GAI-TODD) Crispy boneless chicken thigh with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of Sweet chili sauce
STEAMED DARK MEAT BOWL$12.95
(KHAO-MAN-GAI)
Traditional steamed boneless chicken thighs with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Ginger chili sauce
CHILI LIME WINGS (4 Whole wings)$12.95
(PEEK-GAI) 4 Crispy jumbo Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder
ROASTED CHICKEN BOWL$12.95
Thai style Roasted Boneless Chicken thighs, served w/ Ginger Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & a side of our Spicy Red chili Sauce
See full menu

Location

118 Fulton Street

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Da Claudio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Crown Shy

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Manhatta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston