GAI Chicken & Rice -
SIMPLE, AUTHENTIC THAI CUISINE SERVED IN AN
INVITING AND SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT
118 Fulton Street
Popular Items
Location
118 Fulton Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Da Claudio
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Crown Shy
Come on in and enjoy!
Manhatta
Come in and enjoy!