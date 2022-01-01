Go
Banner pic

Gaia Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

36 Beach Road - Suite 1

Monmouth Beach, NJ 08742

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

36 Beach Road - Suite 1, Monmouth Beach NJ 08742

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beach Tavern

No reviews yet

Waterfront Restaurant || steaks - seafood - raw bar - homemade pasta - pizza

Abbiocco

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian cuisine in the heart of Monmouth County

Charley's Ocean Grill

No reviews yet

Charley’s Ocean Bar & Grill is a seaside restaurant & bar that offers quality meals, delicious cocktails and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean. Our distinguished menu and atmosphere are inspired by a beach-life attitude, offering all patrons a "local summer" experience, all year round! Originally a speakeasy that dated to the 1930 pre-prohibition era, the spot is a part of Jersey Shore history and has always been the local gem of Long Branch’s beach scene. Situated past Pier Village and at the end of the Long Branch’s popular boardwalk, Charley’s stands right by Seven President’s Ocean Park beach. We offer free private parking for our patrons, along with beautiful views of the ocean.

Gaia Pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston