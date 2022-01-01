Go
Gaia House Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE.

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Hours

Popular Items

Potatoes Your Way$5.00
Plain, Ricks, honey harissa, mediterranean
Mean Green Buritto$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, and tomato. Topped with tomatillo, cheese, tomato, scallions, and sour cream.
Mex Brex$12.00
Black beans, scrambled eggs, mixed greens, tomato, cheese, scallions, sour cream, and Gaia salsa. Choice of tortilla
Gaia Cookie$4.00
Green Goddess Smoothie$8.00
Ingredients: Apple, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Avacado, Broccoli Stalk
Veggie Stash$14.00
Assorted steamed veggies, redskin potato or brown rice, garlic, ginger and tamari. Topped with cheese, scallions, and sour cream.
Paul Collins Cuban$14.00
Black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, sour cream, and topped with house made tomatillo salsa. Choice of tortilla.
Jim White$14.00
Black beans, brown rice, scrambled eggs, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, fresh avocado, Gaia salsa. Choice of tortilla
Vegan Gaia Cookie$3.00
Mango Pineapple Smoothie$8.00
A little sip of paradise
Ingredients: Orange Juice, Avacado, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids MI 49505

Directions

