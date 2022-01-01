Go
Gaia's Garden Cafe image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Gaia's Garden Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

228 Reviews

$$

695 S 100 W

St George, UT 84770

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BYO Mini Smoothie Bowl$9.00
16 oz mini size of our raw organic acai base, topped with 2 fruits, 2 toppings, & 2 drizzles. Add additional fruits, toppings, & drizzles for $.50 each ALL ADDITIONS WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE.....*ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*
BYO Smoothie Bowl$13.00
Our raw organic acai base, topped with 3 fruits, 2 toppings, & 2 drizzles. Add additional fruits, toppings, & drizzles for $.50 each *ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*
Southwestern Rice Bowl$11.00
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with black beans, corn, red & green pepper, tomato, white onion, house-made pico, chopped red onions, & cilantro. GLUTEN FREE
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Made on organic artisan sourdough
Add on's available for additional cost
GLUTEN FREE UPON REQUEST
BLT$10.00
Toasted organic artisan sourdough, avocado, bacon, micro-greens, horseradish mayo & tomato.
*Bacon contains gluten*
The Crae$14.00
Named after one of our most loyal customers.
Granola topped with organic raw acai base, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, more granola, coconut, almonds, hemp seeds chocolate chips & XXX-tra house made PB. *ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*
Nachos$9.00
Heaping tray of tortilla chips, velvety cheeze, black beans, corn, red & green pepper, tomato, white onion, green onion, jalapeños, pico, & cilantro.
Available in 1/2 tray & full tray portions
Chia Parfait$8.00
Creamy almond based chia pudding, granola, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon & 2 drizzles
Roast Beef Sandwich$11.00
Toasted ciabatta roll, seitan roast beef, smoke house cheese, thinly sliced onion, spinach, and horseradish mayo. Served with a side of slaw. *Roast beef contains gluten*
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Grilled wrap stuffed with rosemary potatoes, tofu scramble, breakfast sausage and spinach, topped with smoked paprika aioli.
*Sausage contains gluten*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

695 S 100 W, St George UT 84770

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 822
850 S Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Iceberg Drive In - St. George
orange starNo Reviews
222 East Saint George Boulevard St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Twisted Noodle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2137
20 N Main St Ste 108 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
TwentyFive Main
orange starNo Reviews
25 N Main Street St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Gaia's Garden Cafe

orange star4.9 • 228 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston