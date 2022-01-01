Go
Gaijin by Chef Paul Virant is Chicago’s first okonomiyaki restaurant, offering both Hiroshima and Osaka styles of the savory Japanese pancake.
A self-described gaijin, or “outsider” in Japanese, Virant playfully embraces this perspective and honors traditional preparations and techniques, as well as his well-known passion for pickling and preserving.

SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI

950 W LAKE ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (3151 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom and Yuba HIROSHIMA$19.00
yakisoba, River Valley mushrooms, egg, yuba, shio-kombu
******NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*****
Strawberry Donut$5.00
Strawberry glazed rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
Tsukemono Trio$5.00
A rotating selection of Chef Paul Virant's Japanese inspired pickles.
Pork Belly Yakisoba$16.00
Slagel Family Farm pork belly, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame
Pandan Donut$5.00
Pandan: the leaf of a tropical plant paired with coconut, in a classic South Eastern Asia flavor combo. Glazed rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
Octopus Osaka$19.00
braised octopus, hot sauce, honey gastrique, bonito
Fried Shrimp Osaka$19.00
tempura fried shrimp, corn, creole butter, arare
Bok Choy$9.00
sesame, garlic, shoyu, fried shallots
Chocolate Donut$5.00
Valrhona Dark Chocolate glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
TRADITIONAL HIROSHIMA$19.00
yakisoba, bacon, egg, bonito
******NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*****
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

950 W LAKE ST

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
