Gainesville restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville
Lomo Saltado
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.99
Marinated steak sauteed and combined with onions, tomatoes and french fries, Served with white rice.
|Tostones
|Yellow Sauce
Vale Food Co.
3841 SW Archer Rd #B, Gainesville
BYO Small Bowl
|BYO Small Bowl
|$7.99
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
|Family Pack
|$35.00
Build your own FamilyPack! Feeds 4-5 people! Pick 2 bases, 1 veggie, 1 protein, with a boost and sauce. Served in a catering half pan.
|BYO Dragonfruit Bowl
Dragonfruit base blended with banana, strawberry, and pineapple! (Vegan and gluten free base). Topped with your choice of granola and toppings
Southern Charm Kitchen
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Pentecostal Fried Chicken
|$11.99
I remember going to Calvary Pentecostal Annual Fundraiser Dinner and all the older woman in the church would make amazing fried chicken. It's been 20 years and I can still taste the chicken every time I think about it. This recipe is my edition to the most unforgettable fried chicken I have ever tased.
|Dolita's Meatloaf Revenge*
|$11.99
I was working at a restaurant and the owner would ask Dolita to make her special meatloaf for a lunch special. One of the managers stole Dolita's recipe. Poor Miss Dolita was devastated. He gave her no credit and did not ask for her permission. His meatloaf was good but not the same because there were secrets to Dolita's meatloaf the culprit didn't know. Luckily she shared her secret with me!
|Sweet Potato Hush Puppies*
|$4.99
Battered brown sugae treats made with sweet potatoes, corn, onions, and spices
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
1702 W. University Avenue, Gainesville
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
|SINGLE TASTY
|$5.75
1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
|IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
|$9.95
1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty
SOUPS • RAMEN
Crane Ramen
16 SW 1st Ave., Gainesville
TONKOTSU
|TONKOTSU
|$15.50
Pork-bone broth topped with pork belly and pork chashu, wood-ear mushroom, red pickled ginger, soy-marinated egg, crispy shallot & garlic chips, black garlic oil and scallions
|SPICY PORK SHOYU PAITAN
|$15.50
Soy sauce flavor, paitan-chicken broth with a habanero kick, topped with pulled pork, soy-marinated egg, corn, sweet shiitake pickle, bok choy and
scallions
|VEGGIE GYOZA
|$7.00
Pan-fried mixed-veggies/tofu dumplings with house gyoza sauce
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Flaco's
200 W University Ave, Gainesville
Ropa Vieja Arepa
|Ropa Vieja Arepa
|$8.25
Shredded Beef and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty
|Cuban
|$11.99
Bolo Ham, Pulled Pork, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese pressed on Cuban Bread
|Cuban Gator
|$11.99
Homemade Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
2111 NW 13th St, Gainesville
REG ORIGINAL
|REG ORIGINAL
|$9.85
Traditional "Philly style" Cheesesteak with your choice of cheese, wit or wit out onions.
|BIG SUPREME
|$16.85
Steak topped with bacon, your choice of cheese and toppings.
|BIG ORIGINAL
|$14.95
Steak and white American, Kraft Cheese Wiz or provolone: with or without onions.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Original American Kitchen
15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville
Fried Green Tomatoes
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$9.00
Fried green tomatoes, house made pimento spread, balsamic reduction, Cajun aioli, micro greens (vegetarian)
Contains egg, gluten, dairy
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli
|$15.00
Wild mushroom ravioli, spiced parmesan cream sauce, fresh basil, paprika (vegetarian)
Contains dairy
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$9.00
Fried cauliflower, red hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, celery + carrots, bleu cheese dressing (vegetarian)
Contains dairy, gluten
Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
Miso Soup
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions.
|Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.
|Alexander Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
Gator's Dockside
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
MOJO PORK TACOS
|MOJO PORK TACOS
|$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$11.99
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
|CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
|$12.49
Your choice of Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Feta or Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Cry babys
1 W University Ave, Gainesville
HOT Chicken Sandwich
|HOT Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
secret sauce, house-made pickles, fries
|Impossible Burger
|$14.00
Double patty smash style burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, secret sauce
|Fries
|$5.00
Fries, Ketchup
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que
12 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
|Kansas City Burnt Ends
|$13.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
3822 Newberry Rd., Gainesville
DOUBLE TASTY
|DOUBLE TASTY
|$7.95
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef
|TRIPLE TASTY
|$9.95
3/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
V Pizza & Sidecar
115 SE 1st Street, Gainesville
NAPOLI
|NAPOLI
|$17.50
fresh mozzarella, eggplant, roasted red pepper, red onions, goat cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
|MEATBALL SAN MARZANO
|$9.50
all natural meatballs, no breading,
V’s homemade San Marzano
tomato sauce. GLUTEN FREE.
|PICCANTE
|$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, sausage, Calabrian chili paste, Calabrian pepper oil. (SPICY)
Abuela's
125 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Gainesville
Mojo Pulled Pork
|Mojo Pulled Pork
|$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
|Ropa Vieja
|$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
|Pork or Ropa
|$5.99
Mi Apá Latin Café
114 SW 34th Street, Gainesville
Arroz con Pollo
|Arroz con Pollo
|$9.29
Yellow rice cooked with shredded chicken seasoned Spanish style
|Ropa Vieja
|$9.99
Shredded beef cooked in Cuban sauce with onions, tomatoes, and sweet peppers.
|Mi Apa Emp Picadillo
|$2.89
Ground Beef Empanada.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
3841 SW Archer Road, Gainesville
SALMON BURGER
|SALMON BURGER
|$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
|IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
|$9.95
1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty
|TURKEY BURGER
|$6.25
1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey
Spurrier's Gridiron Grille
4860 SW 31st Place Suite 20, Gainesville
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mother's Pub & Grill
1017 W. University Ave, Gainesville
Crispy Baguettes
1702 W University Ave Unit E, Gainesville
Rice Bowl
|Rice Bowl
|8" Baguette
|Bao Bun
Top Hog BBQ
6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e, Gainesville
Pulled Pork Sandwich
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.95
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.
|Ribs
|$13.95
Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)
|Melt
|$9.95
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
SANDWICHES
the leaning pig
11 SE 1st ave, Gainesville
Turkey
|Turkey
|$11.00
|Avocado Sando
|$11.00
|Vegan Hash
|$12.00
Baby’s kitchen
4908 NW 34th Blvd Suite 4, Gainesville
Cheese Steak
|Cheese Steak
|$9.00
|Chicken Parmesan
|$9.00
|Bowl
|$10.50
The Terrace Market Cafe
1515 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville
101 Downtown
201 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville
Pit & Peel
1220 West University Ave 32601, Gainesville
Mexicocina
931 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville
