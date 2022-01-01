Gainesville restaurants you'll love

Gainesville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Gainesville restaurants

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill

8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$11.99
Marinated steak sauteed and combined with onions, tomatoes and french fries, Served with white rice.
Tostones
Yellow Sauce
Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

3841 SW Archer Rd #B, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Small Bowl$7.99
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
Family Pack$35.00
Build your own FamilyPack! Feeds 4-5 people! Pick 2 bases, 1 veggie, 1 protein, with a boost and sauce. Served in a catering half pan.
BYO Dragonfruit Bowl
Dragonfruit base blended with banana, strawberry, and pineapple! (Vegan and gluten free base). Topped with your choice of granola and toppings
Southern Charm Kitchen image

 

Southern Charm Kitchen

1714 SE Hawthorne Rd, Gainesville

Avg 4.1 (1078 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pentecostal Fried Chicken$11.99
I remember going to Calvary Pentecostal Annual Fundraiser Dinner and all the older woman in the church would make amazing fried chicken. It's been 20 years and I can still taste the chicken every time I think about it. This recipe is my edition to the most unforgettable fried chicken I have ever tased.
Dolita's Meatloaf Revenge*$11.99
I was working at a restaurant and the owner would ask Dolita to make her special meatloaf for a lunch special. One of the managers stole Dolita's recipe. Poor Miss Dolita was devastated. He gave her no credit and did not ask for her permission. His meatloaf was good but not the same because there were secrets to Dolita's meatloaf the culprit didn't know. Luckily she shared her secret with me!
Sweet Potato Hush Puppies*$4.99
Battered brown sugae treats made with sweet potatoes, corn, onions, and spices
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

1702 W. University Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
SINGLE TASTY$5.75
1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$9.95
1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty
Crane Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN

Crane Ramen

16 SW 1st Ave., Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (1709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TONKOTSU$15.50
Pork-bone broth topped with pork belly and pork chashu, wood-ear mushroom, red pickled ginger, soy-marinated egg, crispy shallot & garlic chips, black garlic oil and scallions
SPICY PORK SHOYU PAITAN$15.50
Soy sauce flavor, paitan-chicken broth with a habanero kick, topped with pulled pork, soy-marinated egg, corn, sweet shiitake pickle, bok choy and
scallions
VEGGIE GYOZA$7.00
Pan-fried mixed-veggies/tofu dumplings with house gyoza sauce
Flaco's image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Flaco's

200 W University Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ropa Vieja Arepa$8.25
Shredded Beef and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty
Cuban$11.99
Bolo Ham, Pulled Pork, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese pressed on Cuban Bread
Cuban Gator$11.99
Homemade Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread
Big Mill's Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks

2111 NW 13th St, Gainesville

Avg 4.6 (2112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REG ORIGINAL$9.85
Traditional "Philly style" Cheesesteak with your choice of cheese, wit or wit out onions.
BIG SUPREME$16.85
Steak topped with bacon, your choice of cheese and toppings.
BIG ORIGINAL$14.95
Steak and white American, Kraft Cheese Wiz or provolone: with or without onions.
Original American Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Original American Kitchen

15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Fried green tomatoes, house made pimento spread, balsamic reduction, Cajun aioli, micro greens (vegetarian)
Contains egg, gluten, dairy
Wild Mushroom Ravioli$15.00
Wild mushroom ravioli, spiced parmesan cream sauce, fresh basil, paprika (vegetarian)
Contains dairy
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
Fried cauliflower, red hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, celery + carrots, bleu cheese dressing (vegetarian)
Contains dairy, gluten
Volcanic Sushi & Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi & Sake

5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions.
Spring Rolls$6.00
Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.
Alexander Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOJO PORK TACOS$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.99
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$12.49
Your choice of Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Feta or Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Volcanic Sushi+Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi+Sake

5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions
Spring Rolls$6.00
Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.
Alexander Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
Cry babys image

 

Cry babys

1 W University Ave, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HOT Chicken Sandwich$13.00
secret sauce, house-made pickles, fries
Impossible Burger$14.00
Double patty smash style burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, secret sauce
Fries$5.00
Fries, Ketchup
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que

12 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Kansas City Burnt Ends$13.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

3822 Newberry Rd., Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DOUBLE TASTY$7.95
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef
TRIPLE TASTY$9.95
3/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
V Pizza & Sidecar image

 

V Pizza & Sidecar

115 SE 1st Street, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NAPOLI$17.50
fresh mozzarella, eggplant, roasted red pepper, red onions, goat cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
MEATBALL SAN MARZANO$9.50
all natural meatballs, no breading,
V’s homemade San Marzano
tomato sauce. GLUTEN FREE.
PICCANTE$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, sausage, Calabrian chili paste, Calabrian pepper oil. (SPICY)
Abuela's image

 

Abuela's

125 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mojo Pulled Pork$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
Ropa Vieja$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
Pork or Ropa$5.99
Mi Apá Latin Café image

 

Mi Apá Latin Café

114 SW 34th Street, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arroz con Pollo$9.29
Yellow rice cooked with shredded chicken seasoned Spanish style
Ropa Vieja$9.99
Shredded beef cooked in Cuban sauce with onions, tomatoes, and sweet peppers.
Mi Apa Emp Picadillo$2.89
Ground Beef Empanada.
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

3841 SW Archer Road, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$9.95
1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty
TURKEY BURGER$6.25
1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey
Spurrier's Gridiron Grille image

 

Spurrier's Gridiron Grille

4860 SW 31st Place Suite 20, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac's Drive Thru image

 

Mac's Drive Thru

129 NW 10th Ave, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mother's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mother's Pub & Grill

1017 W. University Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Halo Potato Donuts image

DONUTS

Halo Potato Donuts

1323 South Main Street, Gainesville

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Crispy Baguettes

1702 W University Ave Unit E, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rice Bowl
8" Baguette
Bao Bun
Restaurant banner

 

Top Hog BBQ

6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.
Ribs$13.95
Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)
Melt$9.95
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

the leaning pig

11 SE 1st ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.8 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey$11.00
Avocado Sando$11.00
Vegan Hash$12.00
Baby’s kitchen image

 

Baby’s kitchen

4908 NW 34th Blvd Suite 4, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Steak$9.00
Chicken Parmesan$9.00
Bowl$10.50
Consumer pic

 

The Terrace Market Cafe

1515 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
101 Downtown image

 

101 Downtown

201 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Pit & Peel

1220 West University Ave 32601, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Mexicocina

931 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
