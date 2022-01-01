Gainesville American restaurants you'll love

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Gainesville

Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

3841 SW Archer Rd #B, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Small Bowl$7.99
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Dragonfruit Bowl
Dragonfruit base blended with banana, strawberry, and pineapple! (Vegan and gluten free base). Topped with your choice of granola and toppings
Açaí Bowl
Vegan, gluten-free Açaí base topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
More about Vale Food Co.
Original American Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Original American Kitchen

15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Fried green tomatoes, house made pimento spread, balsamic reduction, Cajun aioli, micro greens (vegetarian)
Contains egg, gluten, dairy
Wild Mushroom Ravioli$15.00
Wild mushroom ravioli, spiced parmesan cream sauce, fresh basil, paprika (vegetarian)
Contains dairy
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
Fried cauliflower, red hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, celery + carrots, bleu cheese dressing (vegetarian)
Contains dairy, gluten
More about Original American Kitchen
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOJO PORK TACOS$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.99
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$12.49
Your choice of Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Feta or Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
More about Gator's Dockside
Cry babys image

 

Cry babys

1 W University Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (255 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Impossible Burger$14.00
Double patty smash style burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, secret sauce
HOT Chicken Sandwich$13.00
secret sauce, house-made pickles, fries
Fried Tofu "fish" Sandwich$12.00
fried tofu, house-made pickles, coleslaw, old bay served with fries.
More about Cry babys
Spurrier's Gridiron Grille image

 

Spurrier's Gridiron Grille

4860 SW 31st Place Suite 20, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Spurrier's Gridiron Grille
Mother's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mother's Pub & Grill

1017 W. University Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4 (552 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mother's Pub & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gainesville

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Turkey Burgers

Gyoza

Salmon Burgers

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston