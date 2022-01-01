Gainesville American restaurants you'll love
Vale Food Co.
3841 SW Archer Rd #B, Gainesville
|BYO Small Bowl
|$7.99
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
|BYO Dragonfruit Bowl
Dragonfruit base blended with banana, strawberry, and pineapple! (Vegan and gluten free base). Topped with your choice of granola and toppings
|Açaí Bowl
Vegan, gluten-free Açaí base topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Original American Kitchen
15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$9.00
Fried green tomatoes, house made pimento spread, balsamic reduction, Cajun aioli, micro greens (vegetarian)
Contains egg, gluten, dairy
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli
|$15.00
Wild mushroom ravioli, spiced parmesan cream sauce, fresh basil, paprika (vegetarian)
Contains dairy
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$9.00
Fried cauliflower, red hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, celery + carrots, bleu cheese dressing (vegetarian)
Contains dairy, gluten
Gator's Dockside
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
|MOJO PORK TACOS
|$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$11.99
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
|CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
|$12.49
Your choice of Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Feta or Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Cry babys
1 W University Ave, Gainesville
|Impossible Burger
|$14.00
Double patty smash style burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, secret sauce
|HOT Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
secret sauce, house-made pickles, fries
|Fried Tofu "fish" Sandwich
|$12.00
fried tofu, house-made pickles, coleslaw, old bay served with fries.
Spurrier's Gridiron Grille
4860 SW 31st Place Suite 20, Gainesville