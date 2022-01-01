Gainesville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Gainesville
Original American Kitchen
15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$9.00
Fried green tomatoes, house made pimento spread, balsamic reduction, Cajun aioli, micro greens (vegetarian)
Contains egg, gluten, dairy
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli
|$15.00
Wild mushroom ravioli, spiced parmesan cream sauce, fresh basil, paprika (vegetarian)
Contains dairy
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$9.00
Fried cauliflower, red hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, celery + carrots, bleu cheese dressing (vegetarian)
Contains dairy, gluten
Gator's Dockside
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
|Popular items
|MOJO PORK TACOS
|$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$11.99
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
|CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
|$12.49
Your choice of Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Feta or Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Cry babys
1 W University Ave, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$14.00
Double patty smash style burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, secret sauce
|HOT Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
secret sauce, house-made pickles, fries
|Fried Tofu "fish" Sandwich
|$12.00
fried tofu, house-made pickles, coleslaw, old bay served with fries.
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que
12 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Delta Catfish Platter
|$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
|The Whole Hawg
|$45.00
Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, ribs, and sausage with four homemade sides and texas toast
|Wings
|$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
3841 SW Archer Road, Gainesville
|Popular items
|SALMON BURGER
|$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
|IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
|$9.95
1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty
|TURKEY BURGER
|$6.25
1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey